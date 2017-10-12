South African successfully treated after contracting plague

A South African basketball player who had contracted plague in Madagascar has been successfully treated.

The player has returned to South Africa and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday issued a statement saying the player does not pose any health risk.

Details about the player and the team have not been established yet by TimesLIVE but the NICD is in contact with the group and has mentioned that it will follow up on them.

The NICD warned South Africans travelling to Madagascar to be highly cautious of their surroundings as the country is experiencing an outbreak.