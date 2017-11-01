The body of a boy who had been stabbed repeatedly and whose throat was slit has been pulled from a river in Durban.

Police Search and Rescue Unit divers‚ guided by a subsistence fisherman‚ found the boy’s body floating in the Ohlanga River‚ north of the city.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the boy‚ thought to be no older than 11‚ remained unidentified.

“The victim was discovered late on Monday afternoon by a fisherman‚ who only made it by foot to the Durban North police station to report the matter on Tuesday‚” he said.

“The victim was recovered 600m upstream from the M4 Ruth First highway bridge‚ with multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck‚” Zwane added.

He said the motive for the killing was unclear and that detectives had started their investigation.