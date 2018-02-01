Gay men allegedly beaten in church - then forced to pay 'damages'

A 43-year-old Pietermaritzburg man says he is one of 50 men beaten by the pastor of his church for being gay.

Dumisani Ngcobo is a member of the Shembe Nazareth (eBuhleni) church. He has been suspended from church for being gay and has to pay a “damage” fee for “shaming” the church.

Ngcobo said it had become “usual” that gay men were assaulted in church. He said he had been taking part in the annual church gathering at Ekhenana Mountain in Tongaat. At night he and other men were sleeping in the same tent. Ngcobo said he had lost his phone and while looking for it he accidentally touched one of the other men.

“He was sleeping next to me. While I searched for my phone I touched him. I had no bad intentions but I couldn’t find the phone. Accidently I touched him and he assumed I was playing naughty,” he said.