Pikitup cleans up after protests in Hillbrow‚ Braamfontein

Waste management company Pikitup has begun cleaning up the mess left by protesters who trashed parts of Hillbrow and Braamfontein in Johannesburg.

Protesters believed to be part of the abolished Jozi@Work initiative on Tuesday marched to Metro Centre‚ attacked shop stewards of the SA Municipal Workers Union and then went on a rampage‚ scattering waste on the surrounding roads.

Samwu shop steward Ester Mtatyana said: “We were at the head office as shop stewards…When I arrived at Metro Centre‚ before I could even get inside‚ I was attacked by these people. They beat me up and I was saved by JMPD. They are accusing us of being involved in them not being employed by the city. They are also saying we are not legitimate shop stewards of Samwu.”