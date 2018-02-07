Pikitup has been unable to collect waste in some areas of Johannesburg‚ including Alexandra‚ Houghton and Sandton‚ due to violent protests by contract workers‚ the office of the city’s mayor says.

“Pikitup is unable to fulfil its waste collection responsibilities in the Alexandra and Sandton Depots (Region E)‚ due to continued intimidation‚ protest action and acts of violence against its employees and service providers by former Jozi@Work employee‚” the City of Johannesburg said in a statement. The protests by Jozi@Work‚ employees‚ which started on Monday last week‚ came after the expiry of their temporary contracts with the city.