Pikitup resumes services following violent protests in certain Joburg areas

08 February 2018 - 07:27 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Pikitup truck. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Pikitup has resumed its operations following the arrest of contract workers who had disrupted service delivery in areas including Sandton‚ Houghton and Alexandra.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested 20 former Jozi@Work contract workers who have been illegally protesting and hindering Pikitup’s service delivery through vandalism and intimidation of workers‚” said Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. 

“I also wish to state up front that any individual found guilty of actively participating in these disruptions‚ will not be eligible to apply for similar positions of a rotational nature within the City.”

Mashaba said the City had obtained an interdict against the protesters to protect infrastructure and its staff.
Pikitup and its workers‚ contracted through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP)‚ have not been able to collect waste in Alexandra since last Monday.

Mashaba said Pikitup will provide service delivery in the affected areas with the assistance of the police.

“We will not be held ransom by lies and hooliganism of a few at the expense of thousands‚” Mashaba said.

