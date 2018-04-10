The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in Gauteng is campaigning for student nurses at the Ann Latsky Nursing College in Johannesburg‚ where a protest against non-delivery of books began on Monday.

Protesting students have been locked out of the gates at the college‚ Denosa said on Wednesday.

"Last year’s students only received their books in September‚ a month before they were due to write their final examinations‚" the union said.

The union said the department undertook to provide students with electronic notepads‚ which would be loaded with e-books. "But in few instances where those notepads were provided‚ they did not have the e-books‚ which left students in limbo."

In January‚ TimesLIVE reported that 700 nursing candidates feared they would not be able to study for a four-year diploma at three Gauteng colleges this year - Ann Latsky‚ Chris Hani Baragwanath and SG Lourens - because the cash-strapped provincial health department could not afford to fund their studies.