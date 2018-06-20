Prosecutor Louis van Niekerk sought to poke holes in forensic pathologist Dr Reggie Perumal’s elaborate CV by digging up judgments in which his opinion was rejected or not considered.

The latest involved the Henri van Breda triple axe-murder case‚ in which Perumal’s expertise was sought by the defence.

In his CV‚ Perumal also states that he was hired by the family of former Zimbabwean vice-president Joice Mujuru in 2012 to assist it during an inquest into the death of her husband Solomon‚ a former army general‚ in a fire. At the time‚ Mujuru claimed her “liberation struggle icon” husband was murdered.

Another high-profile trial Perumal listed involved Mozambican taxi driver Mido Macia‚ who died at the hands of police officers in 2013. He was dragged behind a police van in Daveyton‚ Gauteng.

Van Niekerk asked Perumal if Judge Siraj Desai‚ in the Van Breda trial‚ accepted his six-page comment for the defence. The expert said it was accepted‚ according his understanding.