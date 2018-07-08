“I thought I was going to be shot‚ there and then … It was all I could think of whilst trying to remain calm. That and how my two boys were just a few kilometres up the road waiting for their daddy to get home.”

One of the robbers was armed with a 9mm pistol.

“All I could see was a 9mm in my face‚ with a very twitchy finger on the trigger‚” Scott wrote on Facebook.

The armed robbers became more aggressive as they demanded his ring‚ cellphone‚ laptop and cash.

“All three tried to pull my ring off my finger. It CANNOT come off. My next thought was that they’re going to produce wire-cutters and cut my finger off. I had no cash‚ only a card. How were they going to react if they thought I was lying? My cell was accessible and in view‚ but my laptop was in a satchel (with my wallet with all my cards‚ passport‚ licence etc. inside) under my seat behind me. I wasn’t allowed to say anything to them without being sworn at and told to‚ ‘Shut the f*** up’‚ so trying to explain how I was going to get my bag was pointless.”

Two of the robbers fled after Scott gave them his satchel‚ while the armed robber pushed the pistol harder against his head before he told him to‚ “Drive off you piece of sh*t”.