Mostly white workers took to the streets of Secunda in Mpumalanga on Thursday to demonstrate their disapproval of a share scheme offered exclusively to black staff at petrochemicals firm Sasol.

They marched‚ carried banners and listened to a fiery speech by Solidarity chairperson Flip Buys who said: “We are not strikers‚ but we have no other choice. Talk no longer helps with the management of Sasol.”

And then they grabbed tongs and started to braai.

The planned shutdown was in stark contrast to militant strike action seen‚ at times‚ in South Africa.

“Nou braai ons [Now we braai!]‚” read a tweet posted by PretoriaFM reporter Anton Meijer accompanied by a photograph of boerewors being placed on a hot grid.