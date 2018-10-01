Alert nurse foils human trafficking attempt by fake staff at Addington Hospital

A vigilant Durban nurse has foiled the attempted abduction of newborn babies and their mothers by two men posing as home affairs staff.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the attempted abduction had taken place at Durban's Addington hospital on Saturday‚ September 22.

In a statement on Monday‚ Dhlomo heaped praise on the nurse who foiled the attempt by the two men.

It is alleged that the men were wearing home affairs departmental name tags which allowed them to gain access into Addington’s maternity ward and told nursing staff that they were collecting mothers and their newborn babies.

The men said that this was being done to help the mothers register for the babies’ birth certificates as part of government’s campaign to register all births within the first 30 days.