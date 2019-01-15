Another North West school rocked by allegations of racism

The North West department of education has sent a task team to Hoërskool Stilfontein to investigate allegations of racism.

"They [pupils] allege that in most cases when white learners have failed, they are being progressed, but the same thing is not done when it comes to the black learners. When they fail, they fail," department of education spokesperson Freddy Sepeng told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

Sepeng said pupils barricaded the school gates last week Friday. He said several parents had rallied behind the pupils.

"As we speak parents are now involved. The MEC, Sello Lehari, has instituted a task team, so the task team is presently investigating the allegations," he said.

The latest allegation comes shortly after Laërskool Schweizer-Reneke made headlines last week, after a black mother complained of racial segregation in a Grade R class. The school has however dismissed any allegations of discrimination or racism at the school.

A teacher was suspended following the incident. Trade union Solidarity will later on Tuesday January 15 announce the steps it plans to take in defence of the teacher.