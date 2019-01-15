South Africa

Another North West school rocked by allegations of racism

15 January 2019 - 10:43 By Iavan Pijoos
A second North West school has been rocked by allegations of racism. (File photo)
A second North West school has been rocked by allegations of racism. (File photo)
Image: Gallo Images/IStock

The North West department of education has sent a task team to Hoërskool Stilfontein to investigate allegations of racism.

"They [pupils] allege that in most cases when white learners have failed, they are being progressed, but the same thing is not done when it comes to the black learners. When they fail, they fail," department of education spokesperson Freddy Sepeng told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

Sepeng said pupils barricaded the school gates last week Friday. He said several parents had rallied behind the pupils.

"As we speak parents are now involved. The MEC, Sello Lehari, has instituted a task team, so the task team is presently investigating the allegations," he said.

The latest allegation comes shortly after Laërskool Schweizer-Reneke made headlines last week, after a black mother complained of racial segregation in a Grade R class. The school has however dismissed any allegations of discrimination or racism at the school.

A teacher was suspended following the incident. Trade union Solidarity will later on Tuesday January 15 announce the steps it plans to take in defence of the teacher.

READ MORE:

Solidarity launches 'legal action' over Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension

Trade union Solidarity will on Tuesday announce the legal action to be taken to have the suspension of Schweizer-Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen ...
News
18 hours ago

Security beefed up at Schweizer-Reneke school, government objects

The North West education department on Monday clarified that armed security was not permitted on any of its school premises.
News
1 day ago

It’s language, not race, says North West school - but MEC doesn't buy it

North West education MEC Sello Lehari was told the reason black pupils were separated from their white classmates at Laërskool Schweizer-Reneke was ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Divisive hate gang' denounced by Schweizer-Reneke teacher South Africa
  2. Social media blackout in Zimbabwe as state threatens to shut internet Africa
  3. 'Personal interests' collapsing education at Durban high school South Africa
  4. Massive crocodile devours scientist alive in Indonesia World
  5. 'I will clear my name': Schweizer-Reneke teacher plans legal action with union South Africa

Latest Videos

Bloody clothes, drug dealers and ex-gangsters: Cape Town's GDTT storms homes in ...
Fuel price hike sparks protests in Zimbabwe
X