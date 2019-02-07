South Africa

‘I asked him to rather kill me’: victim of bogus Uber driver

07 February 2019 - 08:00 By Shain Germaner
Elias Mankgane, Daniel Maswikaneng, Treasure Bonga and Themba Mkuwanazi appeared at the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge, on respective allegations of using an Uber account to kidnap, rape and rob multiple Johannesburg women in 2016.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

A harrowing day of testimony for one of the victims of the so-called Uber rapist gang ended with the young woman being accused of concocting an improbable and unbelievable version of events.

After the woman gave her terrifying version of events, the defence advocate spent much of her initial cross-examination asking details about how the young woman had not fought back during the kidnapping.

