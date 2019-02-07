‘I asked him to rather kill me’: victim of bogus Uber driver
07 February 2019 - 08:00
A harrowing day of testimony for one of the victims of the so-called Uber rapist gang ended with the young woman being accused of concocting an improbable and unbelievable version of events.
After the woman gave her terrifying version of events, the defence advocate spent much of her initial cross-examination asking details about how the young woman had not fought back during the kidnapping.
