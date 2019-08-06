Bank union plans 'total shutdown of industry' over job losses

Finance union Sasbo has threatened a "total shutdown" of the banking industry next month if their demands for minimal retrenchments in the sector are not heeded.

Sasbo general secretary Joe Kokela said the union planned to strike over two days next month against job losses in the private sector.

He said Standard Bank planned to retrench 6,000 employees, Nedbank 3,000 employees and Absa 878 employees.

However, Standard Bank poured cold water on the claim, and Nedbank told BusinessLIVE that it did not have plans to cut 3,000 jobs. It said after the reorganisation process at the bank, fewer than 100 employees remained unplaced.

Kokela has insisted that his figures are correct.

Sasbo said it could not continue to be an innocent bystander in seeing its members losing their jobs and contributing to high unemployment and then expect them to survive in a wilting economy. The union said there had been an increase of notices served on Sasbo to attend to retrenchment process consultations.

Kokela said talking to the banks on the issue of job losses was akin to flogging a dead horse.

“In our history, the last strike we had was in 1920, and it was not about job losses. We are looking at a total shutdown," Kokela said.

Kokela said the planned two-day strike, with the date in September still to be determined, would be held under Section 77 of the Labour Relations Act.