Three lottery millionaires: how they spend their cash may surprise you

The new multimillionaire was speaking at the offices of national lottery operator Ithuba in Sandton recently. He was accompanied by his partner and his father-in-law.

His winnings come from a PowerBall draw on June 4. He claimed his winnings with Ithuba two days later. A R30 ticket and manual selection of the numbers is what led the man, a frequent Lotto player, to riches.

He said that he also intends to further his studies. Financial constraints prevented him from doing so in the past.

"One other important wish I have been hoping to fulfil is to pursue tertiary education. Now that I can afford to, I plan to register the first chance I get," he said.

While his life would change for the better, he said he also wanted to change the lives of those closest to him.

He is one of a string of recent millionaires announced by the national lottery this year.

On Monday, a man in his 40s from Centurion claimed his R23.7m winnings following media reports that his ticket had been due to expire after almost a year.

The man, dressed casually in jeans and sneakers, was accompanied by his wife. The duo said they were government employees who had no intention of quitting their jobs despite the big win.