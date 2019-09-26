WATCH | How inmates hide cellphones and contraband from prison warders

When prison warders stormed a cell during a raid at Westville prison, they had no idea that the contraband they were trying to root out was directly above their heads.

There, in the prison west of Durban, cellphones and chargers - which are illegal behind bars - were hidden in a light fixture. In total, six cellphones, two smartphones, cash, two charges and a set of headphones were found there.

On Friday, correctional services minister Ronald Lamola accompanied members of the correctional services department's Emergency Support Teams (EST) during the raid.

Overall, the raid resulted in the confiscation of 25 cellphones, 16 chargers, five sets of earphones, 65 dagga slopes, two dagga pipes, six SIM cards, one USB stick and R390 in cash.