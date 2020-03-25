KZN cops investigating attempted murder charges against tourist over Covid-19 spread

A tourist - believed to be a foreign national - could soon face attempted murder charges after he allegedly refused to go into self-quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

National Saps spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo confirmed on Wednesday night that the tourist - who has not been identified - was being investigated under the regulations imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in announcing a state of disaster.

His is one of two cases being investigated in the province, after police also confirmed that a businessman from Ladysmith was arrested.

Police minister Bheki Cele also confirmed on Wednesday that the two cases were being probed, saying that this was a sign that the country would take any breaking of the regulations - and the subsequent lockdown - seriously.

Naidoo said a case was opened against the tourist "for allegedly failing to conform to instructions to self-quarantine after allegedly testing positive with Covid-19".