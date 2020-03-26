Evangalist Angus Buchan tests positive for Covid-19 after attending Bloem church event

“As per the regulations surrounding the virus, anyone that has been in contact with us needs to isolate themselves and if they start to display symptoms, they would need to get tested for coronavirus. We apologise for the confusion and will pray for the good health of all those who have been in contact with us."

Buchan and his wife had been in isolation for several days after they learnt that international guests who had attended a church event that they had also attended had tested positive for the virus.

The four-day service was held at the Divine Restoration Ministeries in Bloemfontein earlier this month.

This week, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that the bulk of the coronavirus infections recorded in the Free State came from people who had attended this church conference.