Evangalist Angus Buchan tests positive for Covid-19 after attending Bloem church event
Evangelist Angus Buchan announced on Thursday that he had tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
The pastor, who is also known for his book and film Faith like Potatoes, made the announcement via his Instagram account, where he also called for prayers for all those who may have contracted the illness along with him.
Buchan said: “After speaking to my private physician this morning – who has been in contact with the laboratory that holds our results - we received greater clarity on our results. We had indeed tested positive for [Covid-19]. However, we are not showing symptoms and are in good health.
“As per the regulations surrounding the virus, anyone that has been in contact with us needs to isolate themselves and if they start to display symptoms, they would need to get tested for coronavirus. We apologise for the confusion and will pray for the good health of all those who have been in contact with us."
Buchan and his wife had been in isolation for several days after they learnt that international guests who had attended a church event that they had also attended had tested positive for the virus.
The four-day service was held at the Divine Restoration Ministeries in Bloemfontein earlier this month.
This week, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that the bulk of the coronavirus infections recorded in the Free State came from people who had attended this church conference.