South Africa

The whole world: 'Can we just cancel April Fool's this year?'

Who needs April Fool's when 2020 is your reality.

01 April 2020 - 08:34 By Jessica Levitt
Let's skip April Fool's this year, shall we?
Let's skip April Fool's this year, shall we?
Image: 123rf/chase4concept

It's April 1 which means that today you should not believe anybody. April Fool's jokes are plentiful and while most are hoping that the biggest joke will be that lockdown is over and the coronavirus was just a dream, unfortunately not.

Despite the world being in upheaval, most are still ready for any con that comes their way.

Here are some of the reactions to the day of jokes.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Snitching on your neighbours during lockdown? You're not alone!

If you were thinking of breaking the lockdown rules, just don't!
News
1 day ago

These positive acts during lockdown will warm even the coldest heart

Need a dose of positivity to beat the lockdown blues? Here you go.
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

Don’t let lockdown consume you: 10 tips to keep you going

I’m writing this on Day 1 of lockdown, and we’ve just had news of SA’s first Covid-19 death, a tragic, sobering reminder of why we’re staying at home.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live
  5. Ramaphosa to address SA at 7.30pm on 'measures to contain coronavirus' South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
X