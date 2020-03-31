Lifestyle

These positive acts during lockdown will warm even the coldest heart

Need a dose of positivity to beat the lockdown blues? Here you go.

31 March 2020 - 10:02 By Jessica Levitt
These moments will warm your heart.
Image: iStock / PeopleImages

As SA enters day five of a 21-day national lockdown, it's easy to feel down about the physical distancing, lack of social interaction and restricted movement regulations. Oh, and the economy.

Of course, SA is not the only country feeling the effects of restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Globally, countries are on lockdown, have restriction access and promote staying at home.

Despite the doom and gloom, there have been rays of sunshine and people share how they have started virtual dinners, exercising despite the limitations and seen more kindness over the past few days.

Here are just some examples to warm your heart.

 

SANDF pushing a gogo's trolley

A marathon on a balcony? Yes, it's possible

A marathon in your garden or on your balcony? These two saffers did it

Virtual dinners - it's a thing

The virtual choir that will melt your heart

WATCH | Roedean school's virtual rendition of 'Hallelujah' will give you goosies

Zoom hook-ups

