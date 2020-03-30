Snitching on your neighbours during lockdown? You're not alone!
If you were thinking of breaking the lockdown rules, just don't!
They say snitches get stitches, but under the lockdown those who are busting their neighbours for breaking the law believe that they are saving lives.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown last Monday which came into effect at midnight on Thursday. Under the order, citizens are not allowed to leave their homes unless receiving or providing essential services.
Yes, the lockdown includes a ban on running, biking, taking your dog for a walk or just chilling on the streets.
While most people have kept to the rules and urged their neighbours to do the same, others broke them from day one.
Luckily, this has also been a time for people to don those Avengers pyjamas they got for Christmas and be heroes by calling the cops and army on their neighbours.
Over on cycling and running fitness network, Strava, one cyclist, Reginald Welsford, caused a huff recently when he recorded a 48.4km cycle on day one of the lockdown.
Seriously?!
The comments didn't centre on him accomplishing the feat in two hours and 11 minutes, or that he burnt more than 1,000 calories doing it, but on him breaking the lockdown restrictions.
“Hey, aren't you supposed to be in lockdown?” one user, Andre Flash, wrote.
“Lockdown means no riding genius,” added user Rigardt Griessel.
David “Mamil” van der Want wrote: “You are breaking the law and face a fine and/or imprisonment for riding during the lockdown.”
Alwyn V wondered whether the police could use the app's data as evidence.
In his defence the cyclist said he had been riding “in the rural area early morning” and had “put no-one at risk”.
“I ride in the Cradle of Humankind in the rural area early morning. Complete before seven in the morning. I put no-one at risk,” Reginald wrote.
He later apologised and said he “just needed the exercise”.
Over on Twitter, users flooded TLs with posts busting their naughty neighbours.
Here are just some of them:
@GenBheki_Cele @MbalulaFikile @JoburgMPD @SAPoliceService @TrafficSA @Enca couple of people have decided that rules do not apply to them.— Thabang (@111Touch) March 29, 2020
Location : Blue Hills Extension 15 & 32, Midrand
Please send a team to assist because clearly the meaning of lockdown doesn't apply here. pic.twitter.com/sY3OxLrhhS
Which complex is this? Please send the physical address?— Dr. Nqobile Thela (@dwalalami6) March 27, 2020
#GeneralBhekiCele there is a place called Ramotshinyadi, people are undermining the laws of our country, they are busy organizing soccer games. Can you please send the police to arrest the match organizers with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/qHlMVlLso0— Thabo Morwatshehla (@ThaboMorwatshe2) March 28, 2020
Cops have arrived. Let them get the message! 😠 https://t.co/cFSPO59kHR— 📻 Jαԃҽɳҽ Tαɠҽɾ 📻 (@jadene85) March 28, 2020
Where is your community, send us details so that @SAPoliceService and @FaithMazibukoSA can intervene— Tebogo_Thothela (@PrezSankara) March 26, 2020
I'm sitting outside the house right now, watching children, grown ups, drunkards, freely roaming. Asked a neighbour who's roaming if he's not afraid. He says there are no cops on ther road https://t.co/OIFlNqLp8U— JustGugs (@GuguStatu) March 27, 2020
Lockdown South Africa, Day 2 of 21:— Lynsey Chutel (@lynseychutel) March 28, 2020
My aspiring gqom DJ neighbour has defied state regulations and building rules to get the perfect background for his Instagram live shoot.
There's a family with bikes in the park next door. Behind Jenna Clifford. Hello @SAPoliceService, come arrest these people please. In West Road South in Morningside.— Thabang (@thabangmmutlane) March 28, 2020
Can the powers that be please come through to Olievenhoutbosch. Your people are busy living their bests lives on these streets.@SAPoliceService @SANDFCorpEvents#day2oflockdown #CoronavirusSouthAfrica— Keabetswe Ncube (@KeaNcube) March 28, 2020
Lockdown is so rough. I just heard a neighbour telling their dog to go to hell and burn there. Maybe this walking business really should be reconsidered. I mean the dog walker would have been satisfied with the telling the creature to just voetsek.— Phumlani Pikoli (@scoutgumbee) March 27, 2020
The "stop snitching" movement is a no no during #lockdown— simping ain't easy but somebody gotta do it. (@qmlbeatz) March 28, 2020
You see a lady walking her dogs, call the cops!
Can’t wait to call the cops on a dog walking neighbour who shut down a party before 😂 https://t.co/sMbkFZB6da— Rich Aunt Vibez (@mamkete_k) March 26, 2020
@AbigailNdlovu16 @SAPoliceService @CoJPublicSafety it’s business as usual in Rabie Ridge RD, no signs of a lockdown here, people roamin the streets and no police visibility. Please come and enforce the Law before this virus spreads like a wildfire through the locations.— Clement (@Clemmie_026) March 27, 2020