LISTEN | 'Grateful to be alive,' says woman hit by 'speeding' police van

Motse told TimesLIVE that she was waiting for a taxi when the incident happened.

“I was standing on the sidewalk and talking to a man. I asked him what time the taxis operate here.

“He said the taxis only come at 5pm [and] they are very scarce. I mean were we just standing there and waiting for the taxis and then the next moment you see a speeding police van approaching you and hitting you,” she said.

Motse said she tried to flee but it was too late.

“The next thing the police van was on top of us.”

“I feel very sad, because my entire body is sore. I can’t do anything, I can’t even walk.”

Police spokesperson Brig Sam Makhele said the incident happened at around 3pm on Tuesday.

A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened.