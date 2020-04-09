South Africa

LISTEN | 'Grateful to be alive,' says woman hit by 'speeding' police van

09 April 2020 - 14:33 By Iavan Pijoos
A police van crashed into two people at a shopping centre in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.
Image: Screengrab of video

A broken collarbone and head wound. Remarkably, this was the extent of the injuries sustained by Vinolia Motse after a police van crashed into her at a shopping centre in Bloemfontein.

“I woke up in hospital and don’t know how I got here, because it was the biggest accident that I’ve ever seen. I am extremely grateful to be alive,” Motse told TimesLIVE from her hospital bed.

Motse was admitted at Pelonomi Hospital in Heidedal, Bloemfontein.

A police officer driving the state vehicle crashed into Motse and a security guard who were standing at the parking area of Bayswater shopping centre on Tuesday.

A video of the crash was widely circulated on social media.

Motse told TimesLIVE that she was waiting for a taxi when the incident happened.

“I was standing on the sidewalk and talking to a man. I asked him what time the taxis operate here.

“He said the taxis only come at 5pm [and] they are very scarce. I mean were we just standing there and waiting for the taxis and then the next moment you see a speeding police van approaching you and hitting you,” she said.

Motse said she tried to flee but it was too late.

“The next thing the police van was on top of us.”  

 “I feel very sad, because my entire body is sore. I can’t do anything, I can’t even walk.”

Police spokesperson Brig Sam Makhele said the incident happened at around 3pm on Tuesday.

A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened.

WATCH | Police van crashes into guard and woman in Bloemfontein

Two people were injured when a police van crashed into them at a shopping centre in Bloemfontein on Tuesday afternoon, Free State police said
