WATCH | Soldier hurt in crash as army Casspir tries to evade taxi in Mthatha

A defence force member was injured and admitted to hospital after a military vehicle crashed in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, while trying to avoid a taxi.

SANDF spokesperson Capt Thabo Sello said the 10 soldiers who were travelling in the Casspir, a mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle, were from the 14 SA Infantry Battalion.

Sello said they were on their way to report to their deployment point in Mthatha when the accident happened.

“There was a taxi who was driving in the wrong lane and the driver of the military’s vehicle was trying to avoid the taxi when it crashed and rolled.”