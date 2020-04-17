PODCAST | Michael Van Eck - the innocent victim of a violent fantasy

A young couple, Chané van Heerden and her boyfriend Maartens van der Merwe, were arrested and a violent fantasy such as the world had rarely seen was uncovered. The trial which followed would delve into aspects of the occult, childhood dreams of murder and eventually the declaration that Van Heerden was simply too dangerous to ever be released into society again.

In episode 26, True Crime South Africa tells the story of how a trusting and friendly young man found himself trapped by two vicious killers.

Murdered in his own home: justice for Connor