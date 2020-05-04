South Africa

WATCH | ‘It’s scary being back’ - joy and fear as some South Africans return to work

04 May 2020 - 13:00 By Anthony Molyneaux

"It's scary being back at work as you don't know what you could be bringing home to your family and that is the biggest fear," said Cheryl outside her workplace, in Greenmarket Square in Cape Town, on her first day back at the office in 33 days. 

Cheryl and her colleagues were catching up on all the news they had missed in each other's lives during the lockdown from March 27. "It is nice to see all my friends again, that's actually my highlight."

Salmaan Marcus, who works at a glass-fitting company in the CBD, was relieved to be back at work. "To be honest, I'm happy to be back. Being at home for five weeks, not going anywhere; it's difficult, especially with kids who don't understand why they need to be inside," said Marcus.

We spoke to more Capetonians about their first day back at their workplaces after being at home for more than a month.

