WATCH | ‘What’s this nonsense!?’ South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn

30 April 2020 - 16:02 By Anthony Molyneaux

Cora Knox has been smoking for close to 10 years and she was puffing on a cigarette when approached for a comment on the U-turn by the government, which announced on Wednesday night that sale of cigarettes and tobacco products would not be allowed in level 4 lockdown after all.

“Why do they come up with this new nonsense of not being able to buy cigarettes!?” asked Knox.

“There're no more cigarettes at home, this is my last packet. I worked my stuff out so that I could last until Friday [when level 4 lockdown kicks in]. But now I don’t know what I’m going to do.

“They need to listen to us and not only make up their own minds and do whatever pleases them,” said Knox.

We spoke to more Capetonians after the announcement by minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Click on the video to hear what they had to say.

