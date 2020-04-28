WATCH | Mitchells Plain emergency centre sees 'dramatic decline' in violence during Covid-19 lockdown

Gunshot traumas and stabbings have "reduced dramatically" since the lockdown came into effect on March 27. This is according to Dr Fallin van Rooyen, the senior team leader at Mitchells Plain District Hospital emergency centre.

During the month of February before lockdown, 245 trauma patients, who were mostly intoxicated, were treated at the Mitchells Plain emergency centre. However, since the lockdown came into effect, doctors have seen that number almost halved to 128 trauma patients in April.

TimesLIVE followed Dr Van Rooyen on her Saturday night shift in Mitchells Plain District Hospital and it didn't take long for the first medical patient to arrive.

At 20:00, an unconscious young woman is carried into the unit. Dr Van Rooyen and her team jumps into action. Oxygen is administered and an intravenous line is set up. Once stabilised, the woman is sent to the Covid-19 risk area known as the 'red section' of the hospital.