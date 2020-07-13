Family and friends mourn Zindzi Mandela at Winnie Madikizela's home

A small group of friends and family arrived at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's Soweto home just before 2pm on Monday to pay their respects to her daughter Zindziswa Mandela.

The South African ambassador to Denmark was allegedly rushed to hospital on Sunday and died on Monday morning at the age of 59. The cause of her death has not been revealed.

Visitors to the home, in Maseli Street in Orlando West, waited outside on some chairs laid out on the verge, which had long since become an extra parking lot for the flow of vehicles arriving for important events.

The home is near Mandela House, where Madikizela-Mandela and Nelson Mandela lived from 1946 to 1962.