Mandela family taking Zindzi's death 'very hard’: family pastor

The Mandela family is struggling to absorb the death of Zindziswa “Zindzi” Nobutho Mandela, a pastor close to the family said on Monday.

Bishop Gary Rivas from the Methodist Church of Southern Africa said he had known the Mandela family for more than 15 years. Rivas told TimesLIVE he had visited the family at their home in Soweto on Monday morning.

“The family is really struggling with coming to terms with Zindzi’s death. The children are taking it hard and the family still has a lot of questions,” Rivas said. Rivas told TimesLIVE the mother of four died around 5am at Morningside Clinic in Sandton, Gauteng.

Zindzi was the youngest daughter of the late former statesman Nelson Mandela and the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Rivas said Zindzi was part of the Bethesda Methodist Church for several years before she left for overseas to serve as SA's ambassador to Denmark.

Rivas, who was involved in the funeral arrangements for Madikizela-Mandela, said he will remember Zindzi as a strong icon in the movement.

“She was the one who picked up her mother’s banner and kept the spirit of her mom alive.

“She was determined and a foot soldier on the ground. She never allowed her surname to get to her,” he said.

Rivas said funeral arrangements would be confirmed later.