South Africa

Ministers in security cluster provide feedback on updated Covid-19 regulations

Livestream is scheduled to start at noon

15 July 2020 - 11:45 By TimesLIVE

Ministers in the justice, crime prevention and security cluster will on Wednesday provide feedback on the updated Covid-19 regulations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that as a result of the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the sale of alcohol would be banned. This is in line with government's decision to reinstate stricter lockdown rules. 

Ramaphosa also said a curfew - allowing people to move only from 4am until 9pm - would be brought back. 

