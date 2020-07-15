Ministers in security cluster provide feedback on updated Covid-19 regulations

Ministers in the justice, crime prevention and security cluster will on Wednesday provide feedback on the updated Covid-19 regulations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that as a result of the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the sale of alcohol would be banned. This is in line with government's decision to reinstate stricter lockdown rules.

Ramaphosa also said a curfew - allowing people to move only from 4am until 9pm - would be brought back.