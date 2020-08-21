Staff cuts loom for iconic Cape Town hotels amid tourism gloom

The Table Bay Hotel at the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront in Cape Town could face retrenchments due to the ongoing embargo on international travel, the hotel’s general manager told TimesLIVE.

The five-star hotel largely depends on international visitors and has seen a huge drop in occupancy since March.

It is one of several high-end hotels battling sustainability amid a jobs bloodbath in the hospitality industry, with pressure mounting on the government to ease international travel restrictions sooner rather than later.

“I don’t think anybody is untouched by the pandemic or can survive without an income,” said Table Bay general manager Joanne Selby. “Our staffing structures will need to be revisited and we are in conversation about that.”

The hotel had avoided retrenchments so far by reducing salaries, in line with businesses in a wide range of sectors, she said.