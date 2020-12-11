South Africa

Leaked matric exam papers must not be rewritten, judge orders

11 December 2020 - 16:06
A court has that two leaked matric exam papers must not be rewritten.
Image: 123RF/Julija Sapic

The two leaked matric exam papers must not be rewritten, the Pretoria high court ruled on Friday.

Judge Norman Davis has set aside the basic education department's decision to have the two leaked matric papers rewritten.

This comes after an urgent application was brought before the court this week by four applicants, including AfriForum and the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu). They wanted to reverse the department's decision to rewrite physical science paper 2 and maths paper 2 after the papers were leaked on WhatsApp.

The court was also being asked to compel the department and quality assurance body Umalusi to mark the scripts of pupils represented by AfriForum and those who were not involved in any irregularity regarding the leaked papers.

AfriForum welcomed the judgment, saying it was a “victory for the almost 400,000 matriculants who would have been disadvantaged” by the rewrite — but “also a victory against the department’s unfair, arbitrary and one-sided decision in this regard”.

“We urge the department to now focus on arresting the guilty parties to ensure that the integrity of the exams is beyond reproach,” said Natasha Venter, AfriForum's adviser on education rights.

The basic education department said it was studying the judgment and would comment soon.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

