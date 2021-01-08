We’d rather walk, say Limpopo commuters as alarming rise in Covid-19 cases hit Polokwane taxi ranks

The Polokwane taxi rank in Limpopo has seen an alarming rise in Covid-19 related deaths and positive cases, with four taxi owners succumbing to the virus and eight drivers testing positive in the past week alone.

The city’s taxi tycoon, Charles Ramogale, was the latest coronavirus victim to be buried on Monday, with owners Madiseng Langa and Lebogang Machaka having been buried at the weekend. Another taxi boss, David Makweya, was buried on Thursday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a driver who tested positive for Covid-19, said that while he had just received his test results, he knew that seven of his colleagues had also tested positive. The driver plies the Polokwane City to Seshego township route daily.

Seshego Polokwane Taxi Association (SPTA) spokesperson Mushita Lekganyane confirmed the deaths, and that there had been four positive cases in his jurisdiction.