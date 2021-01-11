South Africa

Too afraid to go to public hospital, many are dying of Covid-19 at home

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
11 January 2021 - 16:28
A health department executive says people 'are quite afraid to go into hospital and we really need to encourage them to do that early because going in late is far more catastrophic'.
A health department executive says people 'are quite afraid to go into hospital and we really need to encourage them to do that early because going in late is far more catastrophic'.
Image: 123RF/Yuriy Klochan

Many critically ill Covid-19 sufferers appear to be dying at home because they are too afraid to go to a public hospital, a top government health official said on Monday.

As a result, private hospitals are in some cases transferring patients to public facilities where there is more space, said Dr Anban Pillay, health department deputy director-general responsible for health regulation and sector-wide procurement of essential medicines.

“You get a call to say a person is having difficulty breathing, but are scared to go into hospital,” Pillay said in an interview with Business Day TV.

“The public are quite afraid to go into hospital and we really need to encourage them to do that early because going in late is far more catastrophic.”

Pillay said the problem has resulted in an “unexpected transfer of patients from private hospitals into public hospitals”. The cause of the problem was unclear, but may relate to people misunderstanding the severity of their condition.  

Prof Alex van den Heever from the Wits School of Governance said the same phenomenon occurred in the first wave of the epidemic. He said excess death figures compiled by the Medical Research Council also suggested many people were dying before reaching hospital.

“When you examine the excess death info, it suggests that we have far more people who should have gone to hospital but didn’t,” Van den Heever said.

“The public sector may in fact not be receiving all the patients that it should.”

He said understanding the problem would require investigating specific hospital catchments to areas.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA's total Covid-19 death toll climbs to 33,163

SA recorded 339 deaths related to Covid-19 on Sunday night, bringing the total death toll to 33,163.
News
10 hours ago

Covid-19 patients put faith in illegal drug

Each time Kouthar Davids swallows ivermectin to soothe her aching body while recovering from the ravages of Covid-19, she is flouting regulations ...
News
1 day ago

Pretoria's Steve Biko hospital under severe strain from Covid patients

Pretoria's Steve Biko Academic Hospital is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 patients, which has been noted since December, ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house News
  3. Desperate days at Beitbridge News
  4. R1.9m load of beer lands Durban truck driver behind bars South Africa
  5. Ace Magashule takes legal action against public protector News

Latest Videos

EFF vs Bheki Cele: What you need to know about the criminal charges
Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
X