Too soon to tell if slight drop in Covid-19 infections means KZN has passed peak, says MEC

While it was “premature” to tell whether the province had passed its peak, the KZN health department had noted a slight decline in Covid-19 infections in the province.

Speaking during a public awareness campaign in KwaMashu, north of Durban on Monday, health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said: “I'm not a scientist, so I can’t really speak on whether we are past our peak.

“At face value, our highest infections so far has been 6,700 in one day.”

The MEC said this figure was recorded in the middle of last week.

“Since then our numbers have been declining … very slowly. The numbers are quite small but they have been declining nonetheless.