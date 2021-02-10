Court agrees with activists that defamation suit was ‘abuse of process’

Defamation lawsuits brought by Australian mining company Mineral Commodities Ltd (MRC) and its local subsidiary against six environmental activists was an abuse of the legal process.

That was the ruling handed down by the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

MRC and its subsidiary had sued the defendants for a total of R14.25m in two applications heard together.

MRC’s subsidiary Mineral Sands Resources claimed in 2017 that two attorneys at the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER), Tracey Davies and Christine Reddell, and community activist Davine Cloete had defamed it in a lecture presentation about the company’s “environmentally destructive” mining operation on the West Coast.

MRC and its CEO Mark Caruso also sued Cape Town attorney Cormac Cullinan, Amadiba Crisis Committee activist Mzamo Dlamini and community activist John Clarke for defamation in relation to comments they made about the company’s involvement in the Xolobeni mining project in the Eastern Cape.

The Amadiba community has opposed the mine at Xolobeni for more than a decade.