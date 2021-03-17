South Africa

Residents urged to join one-day cleanup campaign

17 March 2021 - 08:58 By Raahil Sain
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has embarked on a campaign to clean up the city in one day.
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has embarked on a campaign to clean up the city in one day.
Image: Supplied

Nelson Mandela Bay has started its ambitious campaign of cleaning the city in one day.

The metro launched its “Can a city be cleaned in one day” campaign this week, visiting businesses and communities in an effort to get them to be part of the cleanup campaign on Monday.

Municipal bosses have challenged the 1.3-million residents to take part by picking up litter, removing weeds and sweeping the streets in the vicinity of their homes.

Public health boss Lance Grootboom said the main purpose of the campaign was to create awareness and bring a sense of pride and for residents to take ownership of their areas with a shift in mentality towards environmental cleanliness.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE

OPINION | SA is revolting against inept local government: why it matters

"Instead of just moaning, people are taking action," writes David Everatt.
Ideas
3 weeks ago

Sharpeville residents hit brick wall over sewerage woes

Residents of Sharpeville are facing a serious health hazard due to a dysfunctional sewerage system and the absence of refuse collection in Emfuleni.
News
4 weeks ago

Nelson Mandela Bay: a metro in ruins

From derelict buildings and illegal dumping mushrooming all over to potholes not being fixed and livestock roaming freely, the state of Nelson ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Black day: widow stands up for her rights as village turns against her News
  3. Limpopo community to be uplifted by R43m PowerBall winner South Africa
  4. Nationwide university shutdown looms over student anger News
  5. Department 'appalled' at video showing inmate and official having sex South Africa

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X