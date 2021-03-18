South Africa

WATCH | 'Charges will change': Bail for Ntumba's alleged killers opposed

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
18 March 2021 - 06:00

Four officers of the public order policing unit appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba, an innocent bystander, during the Wits University student protests on March 10.

Ntumba was shot dead when the police tried to disperse students with rubber bullets, allegedly hitting Ntumba twice. Police minister Bheki Cele has expressed regret at Ntumba's death, vowing that action will be taken against those responsible.

The accused — Tshepiso Kekana, Cidraas Motseathata, Madimetsa Legodi and Victor Mohammed — are all facing charges of murder, three charges of attempted murder and defeating the end of justice.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the  charges may change as more witnesses and evidence comes to light. Mjonondwane said the postmortem report will be available by March 19 and may produce additional insights into how Ntumba died.

The matter has been postponed to March 24 as the state gathers more evidence for a formal bail application.

