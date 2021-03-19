South Africa

Former president FW De Klerk to undergo treatment for cancer

19 March 2021 - 08:59
Former president FW de Klerk. File photo.
Former president FW de Klerk. File photo.
Image: Ambrose Peters/Sunday Times

Former president FW de Klerk has confirmed that he has cancer affecting the lining of his lungs and is to undergo treatment.

De Klerk said on his 85th birthday, on Thursday, that he had been diagnosed with mesothelioma. The announcement comes less than a year after his son Willem died of cancer in Durbanville at the age of 53 in October.

Mesothelioma is a cancer that affects the tissue that lines the lungs, the FW de Klerk Foundation said in a statement. De Klerk is due to start an immunotherapy course next week.

“There is no immediate threat and we are confident that the treatment will be successful,” said the foundation.

De Klerk was the last president of white minority rule in SA and ruled over the final years of apartheid between 1989 and 1994. He served for two more years as deputy president to Nelson Mandela.

De Klerk won the Nobel Peace Prize along with Mandela “for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic SA”.

“In 1990 SA's President Frederik Willem de Klerk decided to release Nelson Mandela, leader of the liberation movement, who had been in prison since 1963. Following the release, the two politicians worked together to bring an end to the policy of racial segregation. It was for his participation in this peace process that De Klerk was awarded the Peace Prize in 1993,” reads an extract on The Nobel prize website.

As the leader of the National Party, the party which initiated and whose official policy was apartheid, he announced broad reforms and plans for a new constitution.

They included the unbanning of liberation movements, the release of political leaders from prison, and the start of negotiations for a transition to a democratic country.

De Klerk’s legacy is still, however, marred by controversy. He is accused by the EFF and other interest groups of instigating violence as the head of state during the final days of apartheid.

During the state of the nation address in February last year the EFF called for De Klerk to be removed from parliament.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Willem de Klerk, son of former president FW, dies of cancer

Willem de Klerk, the son of former president FW de Klerk, has died.
News
5 months ago

Constand Viljoen: General who plotted a coup but was seduced by Mandela

Gen Constand Viljoen, who has died on his farm near Ohrigstad at the age of 86, was a former chief of the South African Defence Force (SADF) who came ...
Opinion & Analysis
11 months ago

10 Afrikaners apologise for apartheid

A group of 10 Afrikaner academics who benefited from apartheid have acknowledged it was a crime against humanity.
News
1 year ago

Proof of apartheid crime is now in FW de Klerk’s hands

Former president Thabo Mbeki has delivered on his promise to educate ex-president FW de Klerk on how apartheid was classified internationally as a ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Eskom suspends load-shedding for 4 hours to let SA mourn King Zwelithini South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  4. 'Protesting students' arrested with 'illegal high-calibre automatic rifle' South Africa
  5. King Goodwill Zwelithini would have been 'planted' in a seated position - UKZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X