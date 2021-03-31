This is SA’s biggest pumpkin - all 867kg of it

A vegetable grown outside Willem le Grange’s Mossel Bay home has become a record-breaker after weighing in at a massive 867,5kg.

Le Grange won the first prize of R175,500 and an additional R50,000 for breaking the SA record at the Giant Pumpkin Festival.

However, SA’s biggest ever recorded pumpkin nearly didn’t make it to receive the honour when animal-related drama struck.

“A month before the weigh in there was a porcupine,” Le Grange said.

“It came into my patch and bit my pumpkin twice. I was scared it was going to rot, but I disinfected it and it healed quickly. If I had not given it attention, it would have rotted.”

The festival took place on March 26 and 27 in Heidelberg in the Western Cape. It was the 12th year the event was held but due to Covid-19, only 250 people were allowed to attend each day.

“I will have to open a pumpkin account and keep the money and spend it on pumpkins,” Le Grange laughed.

“It’s a great feeling but so much can happen through a season. Every year is a great season but not every year is pumpkin season. So much can happen and your pumpkin can rot or break open, but with good seed, good soil and good luck you can grow a good pumpkin.

“I grew five plants andwas lucky to harvest all five, which is not how it usually works through the season because you lose a few pumpkins. If you add them together they come to a total of 30,050kg,” Le Grange said.

Jo Ann Kretzen, a festival organiser, said 15 growers participated in the weigh in.

Le Grange said he will harvest the seeds of the two biggest pumpkins on Wednesday night in Heidelberg.

“One pumpkin has become livestock food while two are at Laërskool Hartenbos for fundraising and to make children more aware there are bigger things in life than your average pumpkin in the kitchen,” he said.

The 33-year-old said the pumpkin, which took 170 days to grow, was named “Tornado” after a rat poison because he had an encounter with mice while growing the veggies.

“There were a lot of mice and they eat your pumpkins. I bought a pack of mouse poison and that was the name of the product. One Sunday I was sitting next to the pumpkin and couldn’t decide on a name and then I saw it on the box.”