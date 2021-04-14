South Africa

Here are the 5 who’ve survived being grilled for two ConCourt vacancies

14 April 2021 - 11:22 By Franny Rabkin
Five judges have been recommended for appointment to the Constitutional Court. File photo.
Image: GCIS

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced on Wednesday that it recommended judges Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Jody Kollapen, Rammaka Mathopo, Mahube Molemela and Bashier Vally for appointment as justices to the Constitutional Court.

The candidates were selected from eight interviewed on Monday and Tuesday.

The candidates who did not get the nod were judges Dhaya Pillay and David Unterhalter, as well as senior counsel Alan Dodson.

Spokespeople Dali Mpofu SC and Doris Tshepe said the decision was taken after a voting process by the JSC.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

