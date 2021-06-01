Cuts to social grants will be disastrous for our children — experts

Rising unemployment and high food prices during the Covid-19 pandemic have pushed many South African households even deeper into poverty — putting children at even greater risk of food insecurity and systematic violence.

This is the chilling warning from child health and public health experts as SA commemorates Child Protection Week.

Experts from the University of Cape Town’s Children’s Institute also cautioned that the government’s cuts to social grants — including the child support grant — would leave many children hungrier as families are forced to buy cheaper and calorie-dense foods with no nutritional value. This, in turn, puts them at risk of malnutrition.

A local survey this year showed that by February and March, one in seven households reported that a child went to bed hungry. This is nearly double pre-pandemic levels. It also showed that beneficiaries of the child support grant were most likely to run out of money for food.

“Yet child hunger is just the tip of the iceberg. As families attempt to shield their children from hunger by eating less and purchasing cheaper, less nutritious meals, these empty calories are likely to further worsen SA’s already high rates of stunting, micronutrient deficiencies and obesity,” the Children's Institute warned in a statement.

Despite promises by the government to protect children during the pandemic and beyond, and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promises to tackle violence against women and children and his emphasis that childhood nutrition is central to national plans to rebuild the economy, experts said that, instead, budget cuts were introduced which targeted the poor.

“After a year in which millions of households were thrust into desperate poverty and children suffered the effects of food insecurity, came a shock decision to limit the child support grant increase to just R10. The government has targeted social grants for budget cuts and allowed them to fall behind food price inflation.

“Early childhood development services have also fallen victim to budget cuts, alongside impossibly stringent registration requirements, and many have been forced to close altogether. These critical support systems to help struggling families and vulnerable children have been eroded,” said the institute.

According to communication and education specialist Lori Lake, child malnutrition is a form of “slow violence” that systematically destroyed a child’s developing body and brain, damaging their health, education and employment prospects.