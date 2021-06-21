South Africa

Durban jewellery store targeted by armed robbers again

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
21 June 2021 - 09:52
A group of armed robbers entered Narandas Jewellers in Gateway Theatre of Shopping and raided the store.
A group of armed robbers entered Narandas Jewellers in Gateway Theatre of Shopping and raided the store.
Image: supplied

A security guard and staff were held at gunpoint when armed robbers raided a jewellery store at Gateway Theatre of Shopping, north of Durban, on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed Narandas Jewellers had been robbed.

“A case of business robbery has been opened for investigation by Durban North police. It is alleged that on June 20 at 12.40pm, a group of unknown suspects entered the jewellery store in Umhlanga and held up the employees and security guard.”

Gwala said the robbers took jewellery before fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle.

“No shots were fired. The matter is still under investigation,” she said.

Narandas Jewellers in the Pavilion Shopping Centre was the target of robbers in April this year. Two shoppers were injured in the robbery.

The store was also hit in October and November last year. 

TimesLIVE

MORE

WATCH | Missing CCTV footage reveals theft of ‘rarest Nike shoe in the world’

A breakthrough came in the form of missing CCTV footage, which captured a group of armed robbers stealing sneakers worth hundreds of thousands of ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Hands up! Alert cops foil supermarket robbery in Pretoria

Gunmen who threatened staff at a supermarket in Marabastad threw their hands in the air after being caught by surprise in mid-robbery by the police.
News
1 month ago

Fugitive 'jewellery store robber' captured after police shoot-out

Police seized a pistol from the injured suspect and explosives from the vehicle.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  2. Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle South Africa
  3. Police make more arrests in case involving R400m worth of drugs found in boat ... South Africa
  4. Electrocuted couple's 'meter bridged, earth disconnected': City Power South Africa
  5. Driveway to heaven hits Cape Town cul-de-sac News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...