Crowd gathers outside court for bail hearing of suspect in gruesome East London murder

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the East London magistrate’s court on Monday morning, many dressed in black, to wait for the bail hearing of the man accused of the brutal murder and dismemberment of 23-year-old University of Fort Hare (UFH) law student Nosicelo Mtebeni.

Mtebeni’s mutilated body parts were discovered in a suitcase and a plastic bag last Thursday morning on the corner of Fitzpatrick and Fleet streets in Quigney. Her head and hands were found hidden in a cupboard in a nearby house.