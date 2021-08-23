South Africa

Crowd gathers outside court for bail hearing of suspect in gruesome East London murder

23 August 2021 - 10:27 By Sivenathi Gosa
Protesting students outside the East London magistrate's court ahead of the bail hearing for the man accused of the brutal murder and dismemberment of Fort Hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the East London magistrate’s court on Monday morning, many dressed in black, to wait for the bail hearing of the man accused of the brutal murder and dismemberment of 23-year-old University of Fort Hare (UFH) law student Nosicelo Mtebeni.

Mtebeni’s mutilated body parts were discovered in a suitcase and a plastic bag last Thursday morning on the corner of Fitzpatrick and Fleet streets in Quigney. Her head and hands were found hidden in a cupboard in a nearby house.

The Masivuke Community Development group singing outside the East London magistrate's court.
Image: Mark Andrews

Among the picketers, UFH students held up placards with messages with Twitter hashtags including #AmINext, #JusticeForNosicelo, #StopKillingUs and #ReturnDeathPenalty and  calls for justice and an end to gender-based violence.

The protesters sang songs and called for justice for Mtebeni.

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

