More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla

“What we are looking at is soft kinds of incentives. People are hungry for entertainment, for music festivals, to go to Orlando stadium to watch a soccer match,” Phaahla told a briefing at the Chris Hani Baragwanath vaccination site in Soweto.

“With confirmation that you are vaccinated, we could start opening up more facilities and say, 'if you are vaccinated, so many people can go to a soccer stadium to watch a match; if you are vaccinated, so many people can go to Newtown to watch some music'.”

Phaahla said this programme, which was being discussed with sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, aimed to offer a benefit to being vaccinated, “not just because I am saving my life but so that I can access more and more activity”.

TimesLIVE