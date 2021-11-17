Schoolgirl kidnapped in Mayfair by 4 men: Unconfirmed reports
Four men in a getaway silver Toyota Yaris allegedly kidnapped a primary school pupil in Mayfair, Johannesburg, according to crime watchers. The report is yet to be confirmed.
The schoolgirl is described as being eight or nine years old.
This comes hot on the heels of the kidnapping of the four Moti brothers en route to their school in Limpopo. The children were reunited with their parents after three weeks.
@Abramjee @SAPoliceService Morning members we just had a kidnapping now outside Ep Baumann primary school 1 of the school kids got kidnapped.— Riyaadh (@Riy0R) November 17, 2021
Morning members we just had a kidnapping now outside Ep Baumann primary school 1 of the school kids got kidnapped.— RTC South Africa (@rtcsa1) November 17, 2021
JS62CSGP
TOYOTA YARIS SILVER
8-year-old girl kidnapped by four armed men from a school in Mayfair JHB. #Kidnappings— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 17, 2021
ABDUCTION : EP BAUMAN SCHOOL. MAYFAIR. COJ. GP. LEARNER TAKEN. 4 B/M PERPS IN GETAWAY SILVER YARIS TOOK FEMALE LEARNER. @SAPoliceService @GTP_Traffstats @tragicsunshine @JoburgMPD @TMPDSafety @cci_network @Lesufi— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) November 17, 2021
This is a developing story.
