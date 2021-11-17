South Africa

Schoolgirl kidnapped in Mayfair by 4 men: Unconfirmed reports

17 November 2021 - 08:34 By TimesLIVE
A schoolgirl was allegedly kidnapped in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Four men in a getaway silver Toyota Yaris allegedly kidnapped a primary school pupil in Mayfair, Johannesburg, according to crime watchers. The report is yet to be confirmed.

The schoolgirl is described as being eight or nine years old.

This comes hot on the heels of the kidnapping of the four Moti brothers en route to their school in Limpopo. The children were reunited with their parents after three weeks.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

