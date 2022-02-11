Zandile Mafe’s cellphone contacts may reveal more clues about parliament fire

Thirty-two years to the day since Nelson Mandela was freed, Zandile Mafe appeared in court on Friday for his alleged involvement in the fire at parliament on January 2.

Mafe surprised court observers during his bail hearing on January 29 when he testified that he wanted Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Walus released on February 11 2022, the anniversary of Mandela's release.

Walus is serving a life sentence for murdering Hani, leader of the SA Communist Party, in April 1993.

Mafe testified in support of his bail application, but it was turned down on February 4 by magistrate Michelle Adams and he remains in custody.

On Friday morning, wearing a blue shirt, grey sweater and formal black jacket, Mafe appeared again in Cape Town magistrate's court.