South Africa

Residents report massive kreef walkout after red tide on west coast

Government assessing extent of the damage

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
01 March 2022 - 13:52
Kilometres of west coast beach were covered with west coast rock lobster on March 1 2022 due to one of the biggest 'walkouts' in recent years.
Kilometres of west coast beach were covered with west coast rock lobster on March 1 2022 due to one of the biggest 'walkouts' in recent years.
Image: Sea Search

Tons of west coast rock lobster has beached itself along the west coast around Elandsbaai and Doringbaai, it emerged on Tuesday.

Government officials confirmed the “walkout” but said they would comment only after detailed feedback from fieldworkers.

Pictures on social media show coastal residents collecting west coast rock lobster from a solid 5m-wide line along the shore.

Sand sharks have washed up in large numbers on the west coast.
Sand sharks have washed up in large numbers on the west coast.
Image: Sea Search

Many sand sharks are also visible lying among the kreef. It is unclear exactly how much rock lobster has been lost.

The walkout is almost certainly related to a red tide, which refers to algal blooms that can deplete oxygen available to affected sea life. 

Levels of chloroform, which are an indicator of red tide, have spiked in the nearshore zone close to Lamberts Bay, Doringbaai and Elandsbaai, according to data supplied by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

“There has been a big (red tide) bloom,” confirmed a Cape Town scientist monitoring the event.

“Red tide is not necessarily the cause of the walkout, but generally when there is a lack of oxygen in the water it is because of the red tide. Tomorrow we will collect samples to try to determine the cause.”  

Scientists are concerned about the frequency of the algal blooms, which may be linked to human activity such as farming which creates nutrient-rich run-off in rivers.

Biotoxins released during some algal blooms are harmful to many marine species and may also be linked to the recent spate of seal deaths along the coast.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Experts still baffled by South African seal die-off

Government is yet to determine the cause of the widespread seal die-off that extends from at least Lambert's Bay on the West Coast to Hermanus in the ...
News
2 months ago

Algal blooms leave industries wilting, but seaweed could save the day

It will go a long way towards mitigating waste, say experts, but needs huge investment
World
9 months ago

More than 1,500kg of evil eye puffer fish removed in False Bay

Thousands of fish mysteriously washed ashore, prompting the city to begin a mass cleanup and issue a warning against puffer fish consumption for dogs ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  2. Ramaphosa 'unhappy' over SA's Russia invasion flip-flop News
  3. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  4. Putin races the clock as fast military advance ‘frustrated’ World
  5. Tremor recorded in Centurion South Africa

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA