South Africa

Two life terms for man who set house on fire, killing woman and her nephew

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
15 March 2022 - 20:51
A man who killed two people at their house in Kanana near Orkney in 2019 has been sentenced to two life terms. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

The North West high court on Tuesday sentenced a man who killed his former girlfriend’s mother and her nephew to two life terms.

Kagiso Moeng, 36, was also sentenced to a further 10 years for arson and five years for housebreaking with intent to murder.

After sentencing, Moeng applied for leave to appeal but the court dismissed the application.

On March 30 2019, Moeng had gone to his former girlfriend’s home in Kanana near Orkney and broke into the house, asking about her whereabouts. The house was occupied by Moeng’s former girlfriend’s mother Beatrice Nkonza, 62, and her 10-year-old nephew Angelo Nkonza. 

When Moeng realised his former girlfriend was not home and her whereabouts unknown, he poured petrol into the house, locked the two inside and set the house on fire.

Beatrice was certified dead on the scene while the boy died three weeks later in hospital from the severe burns he suffered.

Police had obtained a statement from the nephew before his death. Moeng was tracked by police and arrested in April 2019.

He had been behind bars since his arrest after he was denied bail. 

When the trial got under way, he pleaded not guilty.

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Mike Mokone urged the court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence as the offence was pre-planned and he further argued that Moeng showed no remorse for his action.

READ MORE;

