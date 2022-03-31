Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in April

Payment of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant at post office branches for April will be distributed on April 1 and then continue from April 8.

April 4 to April 7 will be reserved for the payment of old age, child and disability grants.

The SA Post Office (Sapo) urged SRD grant beneficiaries to only start making their way to post offices from the stipulated dates.

The payment dates apply at all Sapo offices, but not Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers, Usave or OK Foods outlets, which recently launched SRD payments.

Beneficiaries can collect their payments at post offices by using the ID number system which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of their identity numbers.