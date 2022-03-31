×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in April

31 March 2022 - 08:00
Here's when you can collect your R350 grant at the post office in April.
Here's when you can collect your R350 grant at the post office in April.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Payment of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant at post office branches for April will be distributed on April 1 and then continue from April 8. 

April 4 to April 7 will be reserved for the payment of old age, child and disability grants.

The SA Post Office (Sapo) urged SRD grant beneficiaries to only start making their way to post offices from the stipulated dates.

The payment dates apply at all Sapo offices, but not Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers, Usave or OK Foods outlets, which recently launched SRD payments.

Beneficiaries can collect their payments at post offices by using the ID number system which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of their identity numbers.

Sapo advised beneficiaries to wait until they have received an SMS confirming their grant is available before going to collect their money.

“Beneficiaries whose phones were used to apply for only one grant can collect the grant from any Pick n Pay or Boxer supermarket.

“If a phone was used to apply for more than one grant, it can only be collected from a post office. This does not apply to beneficiaries who chose to receive their grant in a bank account,” said Sapo.

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger explained to TimesLIVE that Sassa allows up to five people to apply for the grant from the same phone number.

If more than one person applied for the R350 grant from the same number, then only the Post Office can pay out your grant.

If only one person applied from a number, then Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers, Usave or OK Foods outlets can pay out your grant, because these stores require a phone number for additional verification.

What will happen to the R350 grant when the state of disaster ends? Dlamini-Zuma clears the air

The grant provides support to more than 10-million unemployed people who are most vulnerable to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
23 hours ago

Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma also reassured beneficiaries that the grant won't end when the state of disaster expires on April 15. 

“The payment of R350 will continue but will be removed from the national disaster management after 30 days has lapsed and will continue through other means,” said Dlamini-Zuma. 

“It would be a pity to stop these payments abruptly. People are allowed to continue to apply for the grants and the government, especially Sassa [SA Social Security Agency], will continue taking new applications.”

Those who collect at a post office are urged to note that the day they collect their grant is determined by the last three digits of their ID number.

Here is when you can collect your R350 grant at a post office:

April 1 : 081 & 086

April 8 : 082 & 087

April 11: 083 & 088

April 12: 084 & 089 

April 13: 080 & 085 

April 14: 081 & 086

April 19: 082 & 087 

April 20: 083 & 088 

April 21: 084 & 089 

April 22: 080 & 085

April 25: 081 & 086 

April 26: 082 & 087

April 28: 083 & 088 

April 29: 084 & 089

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE

‘New dates for social grants are not for the R350 grant’ — Sassa clears up confusion

Sassa says the changes to grant payment dates are for the normal social grants (elderly people, disability and child), not the Covid-19 social relief ...
News
5 days ago

Approved for the R350 grant? You can now collect it at Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and OK Foods

The R350 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries can collect their payments at the Shoprite Group's 1,286 supermarkets across SA.
News
1 week ago

No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? Here’s how to get help

Lost the sim card used to register, or put the wrong cellphone number into the system and need to change it? Here are three ways to change your Sassa ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Group of DRC refugees has left SA and voluntarily returned home South Africa
  2. ‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies being behind the arrest of ... South Africa
  3. Thousands of Walter Sisulu University degrees may not be valid News
  4. Dr Koboka's assistant relives his last moments South Africa
  5. Nato allies split on whether they should talk to Russia’s Putin World

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot