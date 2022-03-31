Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in April
Payment of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant at post office branches for April will be distributed on April 1 and then continue from April 8.
April 4 to April 7 will be reserved for the payment of old age, child and disability grants.
The SA Post Office (Sapo) urged SRD grant beneficiaries to only start making their way to post offices from the stipulated dates.
The payment dates apply at all Sapo offices, but not Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers, Usave or OK Foods outlets, which recently launched SRD payments.
Beneficiaries can collect their payments at post offices by using the ID number system which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of their identity numbers.
Sapo advised beneficiaries to wait until they have received an SMS confirming their grant is available before going to collect their money.
“Beneficiaries whose phones were used to apply for only one grant can collect the grant from any Pick n Pay or Boxer supermarket.
“If a phone was used to apply for more than one grant, it can only be collected from a post office. This does not apply to beneficiaries who chose to receive their grant in a bank account,” said Sapo.
Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger explained to TimesLIVE that Sassa allows up to five people to apply for the grant from the same phone number.
If more than one person applied for the R350 grant from the same number, then only the Post Office can pay out your grant.
If only one person applied from a number, then Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers, Usave or OK Foods outlets can pay out your grant, because these stores require a phone number for additional verification.
Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma also reassured beneficiaries that the grant won't end when the state of disaster expires on April 15.
“The payment of R350 will continue but will be removed from the national disaster management after 30 days has lapsed and will continue through other means,” said Dlamini-Zuma.
“It would be a pity to stop these payments abruptly. People are allowed to continue to apply for the grants and the government, especially Sassa [SA Social Security Agency], will continue taking new applications.”
Those who collect at a post office are urged to note that the day they collect their grant is determined by the last three digits of their ID number.
Here is when you can collect your R350 grant at a post office:
April 1 : 081 & 086
April 8 : 082 & 087
April 11: 083 & 088
April 12: 084 & 089
April 13: 080 & 085
April 14: 081 & 086
April 19: 082 & 087
April 20: 083 & 088
April 21: 084 & 089
April 22: 080 & 085
April 25: 081 & 086
April 26: 082 & 087
April 28: 083 & 088
April 29: 084 & 089
